Claybrook Capital LLC Takes $468,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 76.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NYSE HON traded up $4.12 on Friday, reaching $136.91. 2,740,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,087,863. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.08 and a fifty-two week high of $184.06. The firm has a market cap of $96.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.25. Honeywell International had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 33.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $148.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.38.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.