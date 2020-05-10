Close Asset Management Ltd Has $109.40 Million Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,151,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the period. Fiserv comprises about 9.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd owned 0.17% of Fiserv worth $109,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Shares of FISV stock traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,495,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,763,155. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,663,361.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at $49,062,305.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.51.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.