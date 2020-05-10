Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY) gapped down before the market opened on Friday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.10. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 6,455,800 shares traded.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). Colony Capital had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 43.50%. The business had revenue of $32.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Colony Capital’s payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

CLNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

In other news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 62,460 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $752,018.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. bought 73,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,860,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after purchasing an additional 754,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Colony Capital by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 897,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 139,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 24,429 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Colony Capital by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 84,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 43,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 6.4% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,369 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Colony Capital Company Profile (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

