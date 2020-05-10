Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

Colony Capital Inc (NYSE:CLNY)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $2.20, but opened at $2.10. Colony Capital shares last traded at $2.02, with a volume of 6,455,800 shares.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $32.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 million. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 43.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 21.78%. Colony Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLNY. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Colony Capital from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colony Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Colony Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. sold 3,250 shares of Colony Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $80,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Barrack, Jr. purchased 73,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $640,553.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Colony Capital by 85.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 9,105 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Colony Capital by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 136,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Colony Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Colony Capital by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 181,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 14,250 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Colony Capital by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 433,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 9,463 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.03.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment management firm with assets under management of $43 billion. The Company manages capital on behalf of its stockholders, as well as institutional and retail investors in private funds, non-traded and traded real estate investment trusts and registered investment companies.

