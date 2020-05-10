Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) will announce earnings per share of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.03. Compass Diversified reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Compass Diversified.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $387.00 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CODI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compass Diversified in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Compass Diversified from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $31,500.00. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,300. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 217,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,502,835 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 104.8% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Compass Diversified by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 30.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CODI traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 649,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 626,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Compass Diversified has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $26.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Compass Diversified’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

