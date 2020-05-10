Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) Shares Gap Down to $0.46

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNAT) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.51, but opened at $0.46. Conatus Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 2,388,208 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.37.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). Conatus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 52.42% and a negative return on equity of 48.22%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Conatus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 25,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conatus Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,003,211 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 183,863 shares in the last quarter. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNAT)

Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for the treatment of liver diseases in the United States. Its product candidate includes Emricasan, an orally active caspase protease inhibitor that is in Phase IIb clinical trials for post-orthotopic liver transplant as a result of hepatitis C virus infection with sustained viral response; for portal hypertension; for liver fibrosis caused by nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for liver function.

