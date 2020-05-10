Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC

Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) by 58.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,813 shares during the quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 21.8% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Corteva from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. CSFB cut their target price on Corteva from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Edward Jones raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.95.

CTVA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,765,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,835. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Corteva has a 1-year low of $20.38 and a 1-year high of $32.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.77 and a 200 day moving average of $26.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.79.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Corteva had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Corteva’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Corteva

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

