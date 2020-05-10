COVA Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (COVA)

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. COVA has a market capitalization of $410,366.41 and approximately $430,344.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One COVA token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. Over the last seven days, COVA has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002274 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011862 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $179.88 or 0.02134696 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.81 or 0.00175762 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00070279 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00043629 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000163 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COVA’s official website is covalent.ai

COVA Token Trading

COVA can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

