Credit Suisse Group Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $23.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.

USFD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that US Foods will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

