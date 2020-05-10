Credit Suisse Group Cuts US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $23.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
USFD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a strong-buy rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut US Foods from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $35.00.
USFD stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. 3,224,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77. US Foods has a 12 month low of $8.32 and a 12 month high of $43.10.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 250.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cognios Capital LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in US Foods by 468.3% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.
US Foods Company Profile
US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.
