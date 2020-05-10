Credit Suisse Group Lowers US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Price Target to $23.00

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) had its target price dropped by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.23% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of US Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. US Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE USFD traded up $0.73 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,224,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,286,704. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64 and a beta of 1.48. US Foods has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $43.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. US Foods had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that US Foods will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in US Foods by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,885,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,725 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,584,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,749,000 after acquiring an additional 78,588 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of US Foods by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,325,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,075,000 after buying an additional 1,085,128 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in US Foods by 259.1% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,340,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in US Foods by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,514,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,226,000 after purchasing an additional 623,718 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

