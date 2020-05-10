Credit Suisse Group Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $75.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $125.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $68.40 on Wednesday. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $38.47 and a 52 week high of $100.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.97.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of XPO Logistics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total transaction of $29,597,058.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,598,046 shares of company stock valued at $71,932,136 in the last three months. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XPO. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 184.8% during the 4th quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,943 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the 4th quarter valued at $77,351,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

