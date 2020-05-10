Cullen Capital Management LLC Buys 2,041,785 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 201.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,056,660 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,041,785 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 2.3% of Cullen Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of ConocoPhillips worth $94,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $405,000. First National Bank Sioux Falls bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $297,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,216 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 58,579 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $3,809,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $79.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet lowered ConocoPhillips from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.35.

In related news, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 41,882 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $2,452,191.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,412.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

COP traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 6,974,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,428,214. The company has a market cap of $45.49 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.71. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $20.84 and a 12-month high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.93.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

ConocoPhillips declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to buy up to 15.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

