Cullen Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 265.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 358,789 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Conagra Brands worth $14,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.06.

Shares of CAG stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,039,118. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. Conagra Brands Inc has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $35.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 7.37%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.29%.

In other news, Director Thomas K. Brown sold 7,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total value of $237,979.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 287,296 shares of company stock worth $9,923,922. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

