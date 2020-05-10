CUTcoin Hits Market Cap of $2.57 Million (CUT)

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 10th. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0263 or 0.00000310 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CUTcoin has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and $12,790.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.14 or 0.02131867 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00175488 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00070251 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00043469 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000162 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin’s total supply is 101,623,289 coins and its circulating supply is 97,623,289 coins. CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog

CUTcoin Coin Trading

CUTcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

