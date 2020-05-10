Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 1,768 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 69.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 138.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $122.94. 6,900,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,303,066. The company has a market cap of $348.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.30. Walmart Inc has a 12 month low of $98.85 and a 12 month high of $133.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.13 and a 200-day moving average of $118.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.41, for a total transaction of $9,979,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,466,418 shares in the company, valued at $289,582,137.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $39,041,990 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.04.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

