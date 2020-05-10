Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. GFS Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 40,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 20.2% during the first quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 10,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.44. 31,464,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,510,643. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.61. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

