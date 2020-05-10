Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stake in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in Workhorse Group Inc (NASDAQ:WKHS) by 100.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 485,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,800 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.69% of Workhorse Group worth $1,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workhorse Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WKHS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.50.

WKHS stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.99. 1,399,570 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,835,651. Workhorse Group Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $5.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Workhorse Group Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc designs, manufactures, builds, sells, and leases battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. It operates through two divisions, Automotive and Aviation. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

