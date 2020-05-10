Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $412,000 Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,444 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total transaction of $314,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at $10,257,791.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $443,826.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,967 shares in the company, valued at $7,346,125.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COST. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Sunday, March 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $292.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $343.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.54.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $305.94. 2,339,313 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,861,645. The stock has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.60. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $233.05 and a 1-year high of $325.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

