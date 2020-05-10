Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $621,000 Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,912 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $76.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,374,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,579,699. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.78 and its 200 day moving average is $83.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $192.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

