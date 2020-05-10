Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $640,000 Stock Holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,124 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 34,939 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 17.5% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,329 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $10,594,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 788.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 52,593 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 46,676 shares during the last quarter. 7.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on VOD shares. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

VOD stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,052,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,663,745. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52 week low of $11.46 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.96.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.