Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALB. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Exane Derivatives grew its position in Albemarle by 137.3% in the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Albemarle by 34.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,054 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $40,294.87. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,613,720.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Albemarle from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $99.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Albemarle from $86.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. TheStreet cut Albemarle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Albemarle from $70.00 to $49.00 and set a “cautious” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.44.

Shares of NYSE ALB traded up $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,514,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,733. Albemarle Co. has a 1-year low of $48.89 and a 1-year high of $99.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.14.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.15. Albemarle had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $738.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.26 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Albemarle’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.50%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

