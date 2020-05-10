Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 15,101 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 70.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 15,101 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 15,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,949,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 36.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 675 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BABA. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $201.19. 23,817,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,748,651. The firm has a market cap of $511.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.42.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

