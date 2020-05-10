Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,751 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.

Get Invesco Preferred ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,007,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,614,597. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

Featured Story: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Preferred ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.