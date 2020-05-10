Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 22,139 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 62.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,139 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PFE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

PFE traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,818,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a 200-day moving average of $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 51.53%.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $2,460,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares in the company, valued at $5,123,943.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

