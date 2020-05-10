Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 778 Shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) by 6.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in YUMC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at $180,939,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 456.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,274,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,221,000 after buying an additional 2,686,648 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,605,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,127,000 after buying an additional 1,683,588 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,301,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,501,000 after buying an additional 1,534,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,464,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,408,000 after buying an additional 947,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.55. The stock had a trading volume of 1,945,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,549,099. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.76. Yum China Holdings Inc has a one year low of $38.33 and a one year high of $50.74.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on YUMC. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.70 target price on shares of Yum China in a report on Sunday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Yum China from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, Little Sheep, and COFFii & JOY brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, and coffee categories.

