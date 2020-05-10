Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Earning Very Negative News Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a daily sentiment score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s score:

Several research firms have commented on PLAY. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.01.

NASDAQ PLAY traded up $0.50 on Friday, reaching $11.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,852,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,452,610. The firm has a market cap of $351.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $59.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $347.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

