DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 331,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,277 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 54,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 9,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Reik & CO. LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.4% during the first quarter. Reik & CO. LLC now owns 19,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 51,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.28.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.22. 18,818,101 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,349,516. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

In other news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

