DAVENPORT & Co LLC Boosts Stake in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Twitter by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,322 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 23,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 10,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 21,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWTR traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.93. 18,839,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,876,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a current ratio of 11.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.06. Twitter Inc has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.78.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $807.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Twitter Inc will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cfra upgraded shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Twitter from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, May 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.96.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total transaction of $67,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total transaction of $288,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,929 shares of company stock valued at $8,704,086. 2.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

