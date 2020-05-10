DAVENPORT & Co LLC Buys 793 Shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL Corp (NYSE:PPL) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY grew its holdings in PPL by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 33,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in PPL by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PPL by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 43,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in PPL by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,036,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,585,000 after acquiring an additional 40,609 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in PPL by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 68,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares during the period. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PPL stock traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 6,193,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,386,999. PPL Corp has a fifty-two week low of $18.12 and a fifty-two week high of $36.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.05). PPL had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 22.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PPL Corp will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PPL shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on PPL from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded PPL from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PPL in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.50 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.57.

In other PPL news, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 10,872 shares of PPL stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $387,478.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,373.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

