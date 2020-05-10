DAVENPORT & Co LLC Decreases Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,690 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,419,317,000 after purchasing an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Amgen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,084 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,116,210,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,226,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,322,385,000 after acquiring an additional 236,791 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,489,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,903,776,000 after acquiring an additional 91,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine upgraded Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $173.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.65.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, reaching $234.82. 1,534,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,644,040. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.03. The company has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. Amgen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.30 and a twelve month high of $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 90.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total value of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,648,660.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total value of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

