DAVENPORT & Co LLC Has $1.06 Million Holdings in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 6.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in VF by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other VF news, Director Veronica Wu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $71.00 per share, for a total transaction of $35,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VFC shares. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Pivotal Research dropped their target price on shares of VF from $89.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of VF in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of VF from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. VF currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.41.

Shares of NYSE:VFC traded up $0.95 on Friday, reaching $58.23. 2,016,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,435,454. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.68 and a 200-day moving average of $78.76. VF Corp has a twelve month low of $45.07 and a twelve month high of $100.25. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

