DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 97.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,884 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 32,597 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,044,613,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 346.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,756,507 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $507,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,107 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 238.9% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,558,447 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $402,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,243 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 110.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,969,697 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $526,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 31.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,178,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $417,994,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,770 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BNP Paribas downgraded QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.49.

QCOM stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $80.56. The stock had a trading volume of 7,892,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,400,483. The firm has a market cap of $90.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.12. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

