DAVENPORT & Co LLC Raises Stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,965 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in UDR by 60.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in UDR by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in UDR during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

In other UDR news, SVP Harry G. Alcock sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 87,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,113.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Warren L. Troupe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $2,008,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,118,202.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,915,800 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UDR. Morgan Stanley downgraded UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $51.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UDR from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of UDR in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on UDR from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.79.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,645,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,023,281. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 5.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.71, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.64.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.53). UDR had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $321.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.23%.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

