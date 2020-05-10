DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 1,014 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC decreased its position in shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 285,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,014 shares during the quarter. Markel makes up approximately 3.8% of DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Markel were worth $265,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Markel during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Markel in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKL. ValuEngine raised Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Markel in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $945.00 price target on shares of Markel in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Markel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $892.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Markel from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,029.00.

Markel stock traded up $33.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $869.71. 58,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.73 and a beta of 0.64. Markel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $710.52 and a fifty-two week high of $1,347.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $890.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,101.01.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $15.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.34 by $6.10. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 2.61%. Research analysts expect that Markel Co. will post 17.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Anthony F. Markel sold 111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $845.27, for a total transaction of $93,824.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora J. Wilson bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $822.82 per share, with a total value of $822,820.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,078.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, property, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products.

