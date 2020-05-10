DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 2,039 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 42.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,039 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HSY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,552,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,555,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,011,000 after purchasing an additional 401,710 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,118,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,360,000 after purchasing an additional 401,249 shares during the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,594,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Hershey by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,444,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,299,000 after purchasing an additional 274,955 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HSY. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $612,813.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 151,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,269,619.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,089.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371. 29.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Hershey stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $133.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 831,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,345. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.83. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is 53.46%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

