DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 409 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 957 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 296.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 99 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $435.55. 5,054,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,694,097. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.65. The stock has a market cap of $191.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.17, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.28 and a 12-month high of $449.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Gregory K. Peters sold 5,047 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,144,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,708,225. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 77,777 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.26, for a total value of $30,197,698.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,197,698.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 201,573 shares of company stock valued at $79,488,428 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price objective (up from $480.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Netflix from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James lowered Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $415.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen raised their price objective on Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $427.89.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

