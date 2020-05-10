DAVENPORT & Co LLC Sells 6,870 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,341,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,870 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $39,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Enbridge by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Enbridge by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 11,410 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 12.0% in the first quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 24,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 8.5% during the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 181,871 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 14,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 2.9% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 4,292,788 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $121,056,000 after purchasing an additional 119,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $32.04. 5,745,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,348. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $36.11. Enbridge Inc has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $43.15. The stock has a market cap of $64.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.32. Enbridge had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Enbridge from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Enbridge from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

