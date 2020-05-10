Dether (DTH) Price Hits $0.0012 on Exchanges

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Dether has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. Dether has a market cap of $102,221.00 and $92.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dether token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00043891 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.67 or 0.03734299 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00055457 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00032113 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011893 BTC.

HUSD (HUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011896 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00008720 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (DTH) is a token. It was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dether’s official website is dether.io . Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

