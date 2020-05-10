Deutsche Bank Cuts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $28.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine raised Acadia Healthcare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a hold rating on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $32.30.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $26.55. The company had a trading volume of 656,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 854,050. Acadia Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.09 and a 52 week high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.74, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.84 and its 200-day moving average is $28.75.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $782.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $792.55 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 3.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $419,000. CA Family Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Acadia Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 282,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 111,100 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 672.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 427,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,506 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

