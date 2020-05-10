Deutsche Bank Cuts AerCap (NYSE:AER) Price Target to $44.00

AerCap (NYSE:AER) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank from $63.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AER. TheStreet lowered AerCap from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Cfra decreased their target price on AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AerCap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AerCap from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.63.

NYSE AER traded up $2.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $30.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,388,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,444. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 2.17. AerCap has a 52-week low of $10.42 and a 52-week high of $64.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.25.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. AerCap had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 23.91%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AerCap will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 19,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 5,623 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of AerCap by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 17,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its position in shares of AerCap by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 107,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,585,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of AerCap by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AerCap Company Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

