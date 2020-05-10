Deutsche Bank Increases Wayfair (NYSE:W) Price Target to $200.00

Wayfair (NYSE:W) had its price objective increased by Deutsche Bank from $67.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $45.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $100.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Cfra boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $55.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Wayfair from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.87.

Shares of NYSE W traded up $11.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $188.05. 5,469,583 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,969,934. Wayfair has a 1 year low of $21.70 and a 1 year high of $190.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.35 and a beta of 3.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.02 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($2.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.62) EPS. Wayfair’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,196 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $494,564.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,105 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,501.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmond Macri sold 5,014 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.54, for a total value of $148,113.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,531.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,075,995 shares of company stock valued at $33,957,783. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,590,000 after buying an additional 2,750,000 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,182,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193,617 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 83.8% in the fourth quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,812,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,660 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,066,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,772,000 after acquiring an additional 183,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,136,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

