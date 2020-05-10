Deutsche Bank Lowers Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Price Target to GBX 15

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

NANO stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 324,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.34. Nanoco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nanoco Group will post -2.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

