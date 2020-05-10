Deutsche Bank Lowers Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Price Target to GBX 15

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank from GBX 20 ($0.26) to GBX 15 ($0.20) in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the company’s current price.

NANO stock traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 9.90 ($0.13). 324,228 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,250,000. The firm has a market cap of $28.34 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.32, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 9.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.34. Nanoco Group has a 1-year low of GBX 5.55 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (0.66) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Nanoco Group will post -2.5299999 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of cadmium and heavy-metal-free quantum dots (CFQD), and semiconductor nanomaterials for use in various commercial applications. The company offers cadmium free quantum dots, CFQD quantum dot films, copper indium gallium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles, and copper indium di-selenide/sulfide nanoparticles.

