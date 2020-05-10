Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF) Stock Price Up 10.4%

Dialight Plc (OTCMKTS:DIALF)’s share price shot up 10.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $2.65 and last traded at $2.65, 4,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 412% from the average session volume of 781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.19.

About Dialight (OTCMKTS:DIALF)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.