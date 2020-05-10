Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ) Stock Price Up 18%

Dotz Nano Ltd (ASX:DTZ) rose 18% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as A$0.06 ($0.04) and last traded at A$0.06 ($0.04), approximately 834,522 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 339,008 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.05 ($0.04).

The company has a market cap of $17.46 million and a P/E ratio of -3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.94, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.47.

About Dotz Nano (ASX:DTZ)

Dotz Nano Limited develops, manufactures, and commercializes graphene quantum dots (GQDs) in Australia and Israel. Its GQDs are used in display, bio imaging, anti-counterfeiting, pigment and dye, cosmetic, optoelectronic, and optical brightener applications. The company is based in Melbourne, Australia.

