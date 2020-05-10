EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 24.2% per year over the last three years. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a dividend payout ratio of 83.5% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.

Shares of ECC opened at $6.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $19.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $14.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.90 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECC has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner purchased 536,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $5,417,068.75. Also, CEO Thomas P. Majewski purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $32,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 617,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,837. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

