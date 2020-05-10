EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Shares Sold by Claybrook Capital LLC

Claybrook Capital LLC reduced its stake in EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) by 71.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 115,600 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC’s holdings in EAGLE POINT CR/COM were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ECC. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 88.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc acquired a new stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in EAGLE POINT CR/COM during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,739 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.75% of the company’s stock.

Get EAGLE POINT CR/COM alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on EAGLE POINT CR/COM from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine cut shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Thomas P. Majewski purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.93 per share, with a total value of $696,500.00. Also, Director Scott W. Appleby purchased 5,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $30,653.00. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 617,450 shares of company stock valued at $6,303,837. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.30. The stock had a trading volume of 153,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,699. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $12.60. The company has a market cap of $148.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.99. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a one year low of $3.78 and a one year high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The investment management company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.24%. EAGLE POINT CR/COM’s payout ratio is 170.15%.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC).

Receive News & Ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EAGLE POINT CR/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.