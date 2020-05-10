Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Stock Holdings Decreased by MHI Funds LLC

MHI Funds LLC reduced its position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 66.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,512 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,832 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 2.1% of MHI Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. MHI Funds LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton by 1,372.2% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in Eaton by 369.1% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETN stock traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,554,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,264,141. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.37. Eaton Co. PLC has a one year low of $56.42 and a one year high of $105.78. The stock has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.02. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.50%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ETN. Stephens downgraded shares of Eaton from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eaton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.12.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

