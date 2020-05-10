eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on EBAY. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on eBay from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised eBay from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on eBay from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.77.

Get eBay alerts:

eBay stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The stock had a trading volume of 8,946,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The stock has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. eBay has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $42.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 63.44% and a net margin of 44.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,618.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.