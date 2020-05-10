eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Raised to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of eBay from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of eBay from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of eBay from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of eBay from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.77.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $42.15. The company had a trading volume of 8,946,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.43. eBay has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $42.44. The firm has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that eBay will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total transaction of $2,413,427.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 91.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

