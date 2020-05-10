eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a hold rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of eBay from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $41.77.

Get eBay alerts:

EBAY traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $42.15. 8,946,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,817,016. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.43. eBay has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. eBay had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 63.44%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 62,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.48, for a total value of $2,413,427.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 68,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,618.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $885,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in eBay by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 136,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,941,000 after acquiring an additional 23,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the 4th quarter worth about $740,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

See Also: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.